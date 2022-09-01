|
01.09.2022 14:00:00
Is Pinduoduo Stock a Buy Now?
Pinduoduo's (NASDAQ: PDD) stock surged 15% on Aug. 29 following its second-quarter report. The Chinese e-commerce company's revenue rose 36% year over year to 31.44 billion yuan ($4.69 billion), which beat analysts' estimates by $1.25 billion. Its adjusted earnings grew 165% to 7.54 yuan ($1.13) per American depositary share, which also cleared expectations by $0.72.Those growth rates were impressive, but Pinduoduo's stock remains nearly 70% below its all-time high from last February. So should investors take a second look at the third-largest e-commerce player in China?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!