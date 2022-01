Is Pinterest a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market just doesn't have much use for tech growth stocks right now, let alone those that were big winners during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has suffered one of the biggest declines among those stocks, with shares down more than 68% from their 52-week high.When everyone was locked in their home with nothing to do, looking up remodeling ideas or craft projects on Pinterest was de rigueur for anyone wanting to maintain their sanity. Now with lockdowns a thing of the past, and the market cycling away from the tech sector to more consumer goods plays (though these days the entire market is down), the creative idea collating site is pretty much an afterthought.That could represent an opportunity, though, if Pinterest still has any growth potential. Let's see if the internet's pin board is worth an investor's time.Continue reading