Pinterest Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGMG / ISIN: US72352L1061
|
10.03.2026 11:30:00
Is Pinterest a Buy After a Billionaire Activist Pours $1 Billion Into the Stock?
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) recently got a huge vote of confidence after activist investor Elliott Investment Management, led by billionaire investor Paul Singer, announced that it would add $1 billion to its stake in the company through a share repurchase plan. Elliott will purchase $1 billion in convertible senior notes, which Pinterest will then use the proceeds from to repurchase $1 billion worth of its shares through an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement. Elliott's notes will be convertible into stock at $22.72 per share, which is a 30% premium to the stock's price before the announcement. The notes will also pay out 1.75% a year in interest and mature in 2031.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
