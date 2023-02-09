09.02.2023 11:50:00

Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) stock price dropped 5% on Feb. 7 following its fourth-quarter earnings report. The social media company's revenue rose 4% year over year to $877 million but missed analysts' estimates by nearly $10 million. Its adjusted net income fell 40% to $203 million, or $0.29 per share, which still cleared the consensus forecast by a penny.For the full year, Pinterest's revenue increased 9% to $2.8 billion as its adjusted net income dropped 45% to $426 million. Those numbers compared poorly against its 52% revenue growth and 175% adjusted net income growth in 2021, but that slowdown wasn't surprising given the tough macroeconomic conditions for advertising platforms over the past year.Image source: Pinterest.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pinterestmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pinterestmehr Analysen

06.10.22 Pinterest Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pinterest 24,73 -4,44% Pinterest

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen