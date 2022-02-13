|
13.02.2022 12:15:00
Is Pinterest Stock a Buy After Beating Earnings Expectations?
While many stocks have been trounced in the recent tech stock sell-off, few have fallen as hard as Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Since peaking last February at nearly $90 per share, the stock has fallen off a cliff and sits around $26 a share, or about a 71% drop. Not all of the drop can be attributed to market over-reaction, as Pinterest has had some rough headlines this year related to a rumored PayPal Holdings takeover and a drop in monthly active users (MAUs).After reporting fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 3, the stock price took a step in the right direction by rising 11%. Analysts had set low expectations going in, so a beat wasn't difficult. However, it will take more than a few earnings beats to get investors back into the black on this investment. Were the results good enough to warrant hanging on to this fallen stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!