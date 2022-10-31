|
Is Pinterest Stock a Buy After Spectacular Q3 Earnings?
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was an outlier among social media companies that reported third-quarter earnings results. It pleasantly surprised investors by effectively grappling with the challenges constraining the industry. Pinterest's stock jumped after it revealed Q3 figures, and this video will detail what stock market investors were excited about.Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 30, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 31, 2022.Continue reading
