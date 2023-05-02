|
Is Pinterest Stock a Buy Now?
Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) stock plunged 16% on April 28 after the social media company posted its first-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 5% year over year to $603 million and beat analysts' estimates by $9 million. Its adjusted earnings dipped 20% to $0.08 per share, but still cleared the consensus forecast by $0.06.Those headline numbers weren't too bad, but Pinterest disappointed investors with its lackluster guidance for the second quarter. It says it expects revenue to rise "roughly in-line" with its growth from the previous two quarters -- which implies its revenue will only grow by the mid single digits year over year -- but that its adjusted operating expenses would still increase by the "low teens" on a sequential basis.Image source: Pinterest.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
