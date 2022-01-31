|
31.01.2022 15:02:00
Is Plug Power a Buy?
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been the leading proponent and developer of hydrogen fuel cells in the U.S. It's already achieved substantial success because they have become common with material handling in factories and warehouses in the form of forklifts, while also serving as a reliable and sustainable backup power source, replacing batteries and diesel generators for the telecom, transportation, and utility industries.Yet some companies just aren't the best messengers for new technologies. All too often Plug Power has failed to live up to its potential and its expectations, and has disappointed its investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!