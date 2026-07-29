Plug Power Aktie

Plug Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020

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29.07.2026 16:30:00

Is Plug Power Finally Turning the Corner? 3 Numbers That Matter.

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is determined to show investors its turnaround is for real. The hydrogen fuel cell company has tested investors' patience over the past several years. Still, under new leadership, Plug is showing that its comeback strategy, internally called "Project Quantum Leap," is underway. Beyond the recent surge in the stock price, three numbers tell an important story and should catch investors' attention. Plug's gross margin, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), swung 42% in the first quarter year over year. The number is still -13%, but that jump is significant. The driving force behind the improvement is a disciplined approach to cost-cutting, improved fuel-sourcing, and service execution. This number matters because a company that's growing revenue but increasing its spend isn't helping shareholders over the long term. Marching toward profitability shows that Plug has solved its core issue of selling units at a loss. If the company can achieve and maintain a positive gross margin, it signals to investors that the business is viable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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