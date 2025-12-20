Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
20.12.2025 20:43:00
Is Plug Power Stock a Buy Now?
For more than 25 years, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been carving out a place in the hydrogen energy sector, yet it still hasn't achieved profitability. The company has consistently burned cash, diluted shareholders, and failed to deliver for investors.But things could be turning around. Project Quantum Leap is Plug Power's pivot from growth at all costs to a more efficient operating model, focusing on high-growth opportunities and targeting $150 million to $200 million in annual savings. Here's what investors need to know.Plug Power develops hydrogen and fuel cell solutions, aiming to build a vertically integrated ecosystem of products that produce, transport, store, handle, dispense, and utilize hydrogen for mobility and power applications. The company cast a wide net across the hydrogen energy industry, prioritized growth over anything else, and has bled capital year after year as a result.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie gefragt: Grünes Wasserstoffprojekt in Namibia und CEO-Wechsel stimmen Anleger hoffnungsvoll (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Plus: NASA-Deal als Rückenwind für Wasserstoffbranche (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Erhöhung des Aktienbestands beantragt (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Anhaltende Skepsis: Plug Power-Aktie schließt erneut mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
|
19.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie crasht: Wandelanleihe und Investoren-Symposium sorgen für Aufsehen (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie weiter tiefrot: Neuer Mega-Deal, aber Kurszielsenkung belastet (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25