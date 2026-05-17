POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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17.05.2026 14:45:00
Is Poet Technologies Stock (POET) a Buy for $14? The Math Might Blow Your Mind.
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) has emerged as one of the most volatile artificial intelligence (AI) stocks so far in 2026. The reason is simple: Growth investors are flocking to anything remotely related to AI infrastructure, and with "photonics" becoming one of the latest buzzwords in the sector, Poet has landed on the radar of speculative retail traders.The question smart investors are asking is whether Poet stock is a sound buy at "just" $14 per share. A closer look at the company's valuation metrics reveals a clear answer.Poet entered 2026 with the appearance of strong tailwinds. Early gains were fueled by hefty enthusiasm around the company's manufacturing scale-up, alongside production orders that signaled a shift from R&D to commercial revenue traction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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