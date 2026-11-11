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11.11.2026 22:00:00

Is Political Gridlock Actually Good For Bitcoin? The Answer Might Surprise You.

Democrats swept the House and Senate in the Nov. 3 midterms, and that seems to have slightly rattled Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holders, with its price dropping more than 6% in the last five days. Some investors anticipate that the next two years in Washington will be political gridlock, as President Donald Trump will be able to veto pretty much anything that the new Congress proposes.

It's easy to envision how that could ultimately harm Bitcoin, as the Trump administration's preferred crypto policies will now have a much harder time advancing, and rules that regulators write without lawmakers can be reversed by a future administration. But I think political gridlock probably won't hurt Bitcoin much, if at all, and, based on historical data from similar situations, it might even help.

Image source: Getty Images.

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