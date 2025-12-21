Primoris Services Aktie

WKN DE: A0Q78W / ISIN: US74164F1030

Is Primoris Services Stock a Buy After Investment Firm Informed Momentum Initiated a Big Position?

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, Informed Momentum Co LLC initiated a new position in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM). The fund reported ownership of 67,981 shares, with a market value of $9.18 million as of September 30, 2025. This stake was not present in the prior quarter’s filing.This is a new position; the $9.18 million stake accounts for 1.05% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s $872.25 million reportable AUM.Top five holdings after the filing:  Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
