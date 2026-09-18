Progressive Aktie

Progressive für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865496 / ISIN: US7433151039

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18.09.2026 04:15:00

Is Progressive Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold About 10% Below Its 52-Week High?

Property and casualty insurer Progressive (NYSE: PGR) is probably best known for selling auto insurance. That's a highly competitive segment of the industry, but the company has proven its chops, reporting a strong combined ratio of 87.3% in the second quarter of 2026. Is the roughly 10% pullback from the 52-week high, and about 25% drawdown from 2025's peak, as of this writing, enough to make the stock a buy? Probably not if you are a value investor.

The combined ratio is a measure of profitability in the insurance sector, with numbers below 100% indicating that a company is earning more from premiums than it costs to support those premiums and cover claims. Progressive has a strong history of running its business well on this front. Basically, it is a good business. But paying too much for a good business can turn it into a bad investment, as Benjamin Graham was fond of saying (Graham notably helped train Warren Buffett).

Image source: Getty Images.

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