Is Prologis a Buy?

The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of thinking in corporate America. Working from home will have a big impact on management decisions, forcing a revision of corporate attitudes toward inventory management. This created a perfect storm for logistics companies like Prologis (NYSE: PLD), which had a great couple of years. Can that continue? Image source: Getty Images.Prologis is the biggest logistics real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It is known for having massive logistics facilities in some of the best locations. If you drive down several major highway corridors, you will likely see massive structures with dozens of truck bays. These are the sorts of facilities that Prologis owns. The company owns 4,914 buildings with a total 1 billion square feet in space. Prologis focuses on high-barrier and high-growth locations and has some of the best real estate in the logistics space. Continue reading