Is Prologis Sitting on a Revenue Boom?

When Wall Street gets a story in its head, the facts on the ground at individual companies often stop mattering. Basically, the baby goes out with the bathwater. That appears to be the case today with Prologis (NYSE: PLD), the largest publicly traded warehouse landlord. That's too bad, because investors willing to do a little digging will find that management is very clear about the future remaining quite bright.People started working from home and social distancing when the world was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. That resulted in a boost in online shopping and increased the demand for warehouse space. Adding to the issue were supply chain problems that required companies to hold extra inventory. Investors loved the story and pushed up the share prices of real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Prologis that own warehouses.