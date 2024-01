Is Prologis Stock a Buy?

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be an excellent source of passive income as part of a diversified portfolio. Although rising interest rates have recently weighed on the real estate industry, Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is one REIT well positioned to deliver shareholders a growing dividend.Here's what you need to know about the REIT to see if it's right for your portfolio.Prologis owns and operates logistics real estate properties across 20 countries, focusing on facilities located in active, high-growth markets. With over 1.2 billion square feet of properties, Prologis specializes in facilities serving business-to-business enterprises and online retail fulfillment centers, with customers including Amazon, Home Depot, FedEx, and UPS.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel