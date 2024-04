Is PubMatic Stock a Buy Now?

In 2024, digital advertising is forecasted to grow 13% over last year, and account for nearly 70% of global ad spending. This is good news for ad tech firm PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM).In fact, the advertising industry's strong growth is already helping the company. PubMatic experienced a phenomenal fourth quarter, sending its stock to a 52-week high of $24.19 on April 4.Shares have dipped since then, so is now the time to buy PubMatic stock? To answer that question, let's take a look at the company to determine if it makes sense as a long-term investment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel