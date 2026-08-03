Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.08.2026 12:45:00
Is QQQ Worth Buying Now That SpaceX Has Joined the Nasdaq-100? Here's My Honest Take.
On July 7, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) made history by becoming the index's fastest inclusion ever. It's the first stock to be admitted to the Nasdaq-100 under the new "fast track" rules to account for megacap initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the market. Despite the hype and headlines surrounding SpaceX joining the index and, by extension, the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the index, the stock's influence on them is relatively minimal. As of July 30, SpaceX is only the 24th-largest holding in the Nasdaq-100, with a weight of just 1%. If you're wondering how that's possible for a company with a $1.5 trillion market cap, you're not alone. It's because the index's weightings are based on free-float market cap, not total market cap. Since only a small percentage of SpaceX shares are publicly available, its free-float market cap is lower. Thus, its weighting in the Nasdaq-100 and the Invesco QQQ ETF is lower.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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31.07.26
|Experte: Warum Anleger Tesla und SpaceX als Value-Investment sehen sollten (finanzen.at)
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31.07.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Elon Musk plant keine Trennung von China-Geschäft - Neue Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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31.07.26
|Tesla stellt erste 1.000 Mitarbeiter in Grünheide neu ein (dpa-AFX)
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30.07.26
|Sechs Verlusttage bei Tesla: Kommt jetzt die Wende - dank dieser Aktie? (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Cathie Wood greift wieder zu - Millionen fließen in SpaceX, Tesla und NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Elon Musk settles long-running legal battle with X advertising group (Financial Times)
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28.07.26
|Abhör-Vorwurf: Tesla mit Rückschlag bei Beschwerde (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|270,70
|-0,15%