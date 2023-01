Is Qualcomm a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It hasn't exactly been an easy time to be a semiconductor company lately. A global chip shortage over the past couple of years caused lots of headaches for chip companies. Add to that the fact that technology stocks in general have been weighed down because of high inflation and fears of a recession, and it becomes crystal clear why Qualcomm 's (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock is down 23% over the past year. That drop has caused some investors to wonder whether Qualcomm's stock is a good buy right now. To answer that question, let's take a closer look at what's going right with Qualcomm and what could hold the company back.