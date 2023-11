Is Quantum Computing Stock IonQ a Buy?

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) burst onto the scene as a hot topic in late 2022, and quantum computing may be next. Quantum computers could become a key component of AI's evolution since they have the potential to be far more powerful than today's biggest supercomputers.Quantum computers will be able to process complex computations so quickly, using techniques unusable by standard computers, that they'd be able to easily crack most cybersecurity protections in use today. This kind of power could make a substantial impact on existing AI technology since AI models must process enormous amounts of data to correctly execute tasks.One company focused solely on the quantum computing field is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). It has created a unique technology that uses trapped ions to form its qubits (quantum bits). The company believes its solution will enable it to build practical quantum computers for use in industries such as finance and medicine.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel