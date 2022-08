Is QuantumScape Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As much as investors want otherwise, the fact is that newer technologies often require a lot of time, passion, and commitment to succeed. Further, more than investors, it is companies and their management teams who would like to see the positive results of their painstaking efforts.Yet, as an investor, you are rightfully looking to generate solid returns from your investments. So it is very important to properly understand the businesses you invest in and set the right expectations in terms of risks and returns. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one such stock that got investors excited as soon as it went public. But nearly two years later, the stock is 90% off its all-time high price. Is it a buy now?QuantumScape is researching solid-state battery technology. These next-generation batteries are believed to be far superior to the lithium-ion batteries currently in use. Solid-state batteries have much higher energy density and thus can be charged much faster than typical lithium-ion batteries.Continue reading