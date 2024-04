Is QuantumScape Stock Going to $6? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

The turbulent electric vehicle (EV) sector has provided a lot of up-and-down drama lately for investors, who should be very selective these days. But one they should select, at least according to one analyst, is next-generation battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS). Here's a take on his latest take, if you will.QuantumScape is currently developing a higher-energy-density EV battery than the typical products used today, which in broad terms means one that can provide notably higher driving range per charge. The company's power packs haven't yet made it into the guts of any cars; however, they are progressing. In March, QuantumScape revealed that it has started shipping a prototype of such a battery cell to certain customers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel