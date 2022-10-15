|
15.10.2022 11:04:00
Is QuantumScape the Best EV Stock You Can Buy Now?
The race to build next-generation batteries is the most exciting space in the energy and industrial manufacturing industry today. The transition to EVs and the electrification of everything means that the market for batteries could grow 23% annually for the rest of the decade. While current lithium-ion technology has made huge strides in making electrification and renewable energy more commercially viable products, unlocking the full potential of lithium-based batteries could truly accelerate the industry.QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is one of the players that has carved out a name for itself in next-generation batteries and was once a Wall Street darling. At its high, QuantumScape's stock (a SPAC) valued the company at over $50 billion. Today, its stock is down more than 90% from its highs, and it is now a $3.5 billion market cap company. Is this lithium battery company poised to make the breakthrough the industry has been waiting for? Let's look at its prospects and whether this lower stock price is worth an investment today. QuantumScape is one of a few companies trying to develop what is known as a lithium metal battery. In current lithium-ion batteries, there is an anode (typically made of graphite, silicon, or some combination) and a cathode (typically lithium combined with other metals) separated by a porous membrane. Things like the thickness of the separator and the energy capacity of the anode are typically the limiting factors in batteries. Continue reading
