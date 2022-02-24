|
24.02.2022 14:00:00
Is Real Estate Investing a Full-Time Job?
If you're thinking about hopping into the real estate market -- especially if you want to use it as an escape hatch from the corporate grind -- you may wonder whether you'll be signing up for a full-time job. Depending where and how you invest, real estate investors can spend as little as a few minutes a day or more than 40 hours a week. Before you hop into the market, here's how much of your time each approach to real estate investing might demand.Image source: Getty Images.REITS (real estate investment trusts) allow everyday working professionals to put their money into real estate without actually owning an investment property. Continue reading
