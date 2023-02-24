|
Is Realty Income Stock a Buy?
Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a Wall Street favorite because of its consistency and resilience over time. While today's 4.6% dividend yield isn't huge by historical standards, it is probably a fair level when you consider the size and quality of this industry-leading real estate investment trust (REIT). But there was an interesting $1 billion announcement that came along with fourth-quarter 2022 earnings that investors need to keep in the back of their minds.Realty Income has trademarked the nickname "The Monthly Dividend Company." When a company does something like that it is making a statement, in this case that the REIT is a reliable dividend stock. (Over a quarter of a century of annual dividend increases attest to its dividend bonafides.) And 2022 financial results did not disappoint.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
