|
06.08.2024 12:00:00
Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals a Millionaire-Maker?
As a young and innovative company that heavily emphasizes the "tech" portion of the term "biotech," Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a classic contender for being the kind of stock that can turn investors into millionaires. It has flashy technology and pioneering drug development methods.But can those really drive returns on the scale needed to make a relatively small investment grow to be worth millions? Buckle up and get ready for some calculations, because we're about to find out.Today, Recursion's market cap is close to $2.2 billion. It has no marketed products, and its trailing-12-month revenue of $46.2 million is derived solely from collaborations with bigger biopharmas. In its pipeline, it has a handful of programs intended to treat rare diseases -- three are in phase 2 trials, and there are a couple of earlier-stage projects -- and a pair of oncology programs. In other words, it will probably not have any sales revenue within the next two years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.02.24
|Ausblick: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!