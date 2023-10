Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock a Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a clinical stage company that mixes healthcare with technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Its drug discovery platform, Recursion OS, is the key to making the company a success. The company uses machine learning and believes it can help modernize drug discovery.Earlier this year, hype around the business reached a fever pitch after it announced an investment from tech company Nvidia. But is there more to Recursion than just hype? Is this stock the real deal, and is it worth investing in right now?Recursion doesn't generate much revenue today -- not nearly enough to cover its expenses. It has multiple programs in its pipeline, which focuses on rare diseases and cancer, but nothing is beyond phase 2 trials right now. This means that investors may have to wait years for the company to generate significant revenue -- assuming it is successful in its efforts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel