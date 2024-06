Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock a Millionaire-Maker?

Making a million dollars on a stock investment is one of those classic goals you hear many investors say they dream about. And in some rare cases, the dream of a massive return that generates life-changing profits does come true. Investors who took a chance on high-flying Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) back in 2016 and held on are a recent example: $8,000 worth of the tech giant's stock bought in 2016 would be worth roughly $1 million today.To be clear, Nvidia is a rare case. Most stocks won't end up being such massive successes in such a short time frame. One way you can try to maximize your potential return is by targeting investments with modest market caps.Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) is worth just over $2 billion today. It also happens to be a company that Nvidia has invested in. With some lofty goals and hopes for the future, Recursion is a stock that some investors are incredibly bullish on.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel