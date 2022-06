Is Redfin the Future of Real Estate?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nearly seven million homes are sold each year in the United States, and their cumulative value makes residential real estate a multi-trillion-dollar market. However, the actual process of buying and selling homes is virtually unchanged from decades ago.Real estate technology company Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) is trying to change that. The company is pursuing an end-to-end service that makes moving a delight instead of something that makes you want to pull your hair out.Bold ambitions offer big rewards for investors, but there are some serious questions about the business that you need to know. Roll up your sleeves and let's dive in.Continue reading