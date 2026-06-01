Redwire Aktie
WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036
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01.06.2026 13:52:00
Is Redwire Stock a Buy Ahead of the SpaceX IPO?
SpaceX is set to make its public market debut in June and is likely to be the largest initial public offering (IPO) on record. As the company gears up to go public, investors are beginning to pay more attention to space stocks, and for good reason. According to McKinsey, the global space economy could reach $1.8 trillion by 2035.Space is becoming an increasingly important element of national security, and the U.S. is investing heavily in its development, procuring satellites, autonomous systems, spacecraft, sensors, and other key space components. Redwire (NYSE: RDW) is one space company that provides crucial infrastructure and technology to help make this possible. Is the stock a buy ahead of the SpaceX IPO?Redwire operates two distinct segments: a space segment and a defense technology segment. In its space segment, Redwire develops hardware and technology for space infrastructure, including building blocks for spacecraft, like solar panels, robotic arms, and other parts, along with parts that support massive satellite constellations. When NASA's Artemis II mission took flight earlier this year, Redwire's optical imaging and sun sensor technologies were tools utilized on the Orion spacecraft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Redwire Corp Registered Shs
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26.05.26
|Redwire, MDA, Rocket Lab & Co.: Raumfahrt-Aktien profitieren von IPO-Euphorie rund um SpaceX (finanzen.at)
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Redwire legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Redwire stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)