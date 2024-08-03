|
03.08.2024 13:15:00
Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Due for a Stock Split?
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) stock is trading above the $1,000 mark. It's at a high enough threshold that the company could decide to split its stock. That would lower the share price, making it more accessible to investors who can't buy fractional shares, or who simply don't want to do so. It would also give the stock some great, positive free press, which could potentially lead to even more of a rally.Should investors expect Regeneron's stock to split in the near future? Here's a look at whether it may happen, and what it would mean for investors if Regeneron does enact a stock split.Since Regeneron went public in 1991, the healthcare stock has never split its shares. It would be a great milestone for the company, not because it would mean the business is somehow better, but because it would underscore the growth it has achieved over the years. For a stock to rise as highly in value as Regeneron has, the company would have to be generating some strong results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!