Relay Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2P9AA / ISIN: US75943R1023
|
19.03.2026 20:03:04
Is Relay Therapeutics a Buy in 2026? One Institutional Investor Just Made a $6 Million Bet.
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, Nextech Invest, Ltd. bought 855,097 additional shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY). The estimated transaction value for the period, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, was approximately $6.1 million. The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $19.7 million, reflecting both share purchases and changes in market price.Nextech Invest's decision to add roughly $6 million worth of Relay Therapeutics shares is notable for a few reasons.Nextech is a Switzerland-based investment firm known for its highly concentrated bets on clinical-stage biotech companies. One look at their portfolio tells you that clearly: a single holding -- Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) -- makes up nearly 59% of their entire reportable portfolio. This is a specialist fund that bets big when it has conviction. Against that backdrop, adding roughly $6 million in Relay Therapeutics reflects a deliberate increase in exposure, but still represents a relatively modest slice of Nextech’s overall portfolio. The larger position in Relay still doesn’t crack Nextech’s top-5 holdings. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Relay Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Relay Therapeutics zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)