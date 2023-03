Is Renewable Energy the Key to General Electric's Future?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It might seem strange to highlight General Electric's (NYSE: GE) weakest business as the key to its future, but I think there's a strong case for it being so. If you buy GE stock, you have to believe in the success of the GE Vernova spinoff (a company comprising GE Power and GE Renewable Energy) in 2024.To do that, you must think that the renewable energy business is set for a turnaround. Here's the lowdown. The importance of the business can be seen in the chart, and it comes from the fact that it's set to generate the biggest implied profit improvement in the coming years.Continue reading