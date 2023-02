Is RH Stock a Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are warming back up to RH (NYSE: RH) stock. The high-end furnishings giant's shares jumped nearly 50% over the past three months despite the fact that sales are down and the industry remains in price-cutting mode.Is Wall Street right to sound the all-clear signal for this stock, or should investors wait for more clarity around consumer spending patterns before buying? Let's take a closer look.RH's latest results show that the furniture seller is making the best out of a bad situation. Sales fell to $869 million in the most recent quarter from $1 billion a year earlier. Revenue is down modestly over the last three full quarters, too.Continue reading