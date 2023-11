Is RH Stock Ready to Make Investors Richer?

The pandemic was a wild time for retailers. Perhaps the company that went on the wildest journey was RH (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware. The premium home goods and decor brand saw a huge burst of demand in 2020 and 2021 that was not sustained over the past year and a half. Its stock price followed the same path. At one point over the past five years, RH stock was up over 400%. Today, it's off nearly 70% from its all-time high.But it looks like the business may be on the road to growing again. Management has a bold long-term vision that could entice investors who don't mind a little risk. With the stock down in the dumps, is RH ready to make shareholders richer?Targeting wealthier clientele, RH has 68 stores -- which it refers to as galleries -- across North America (with a single London location) in high-income neighborhoods. These galleries are built from the ground up with architectural beauty in mind and stocked with expensive home decor. RH wants shoppers with significant disposable income to make a routine of coming to its galleries. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel