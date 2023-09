Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) arguably ranks as one of the most controversial stocks on the market right now . Wall Street is split nearly equally down the middle on the stock after more than 18 months of turbulence.There's one thing that's not controversial about Medical Properties Trust, though: It offers one of the juiciest dividends you'll find. Is right now the perfect time to buy this 9.4%-yielding dividend stock?A good case can be made that buying Medical Properties Trust now would violate the investing axiom to "never try to catch a falling knife." The real estate investment trust (REIT) stock has plunged close to 37% so far this year, with no clear signs of a rebound.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel