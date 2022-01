Is Robinhood Markets Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) plunged to an all-time low after the online brokerage posted its fourth-quarter report on Jan. 27.Its revenue rose 14% year over year to $363 million, which missed analysts' estimates by about $15 million. It posted a net loss of $423 million, compared to a net profit of $13 million a year ago, and its loss of $0.49 per share missed analysts' expectations by a nickel.For the first quarter, Robinhood expects its revenue to decline by at least 35% year over year to less than $340 million. It's blaming that drop on a tough comparison against its "outsized revenue performance" from heightened trades in "certain meme stocks" in the prior-year quarter. Analysts had expected Robinhood to generate $378 million in revenue.Continue reading