25.09.2022 11:03:00
Is Robinhood Markets Stock a Buy Now?
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) went public at $38 per share last July, and the online brokerage's stock closed at an all-time high of $70.39 less than a week later. But over the past year, it tumbled below $10 as investors fretted over the company's slowing growth, steep losses, and regulatory challenges.However, one of the main regulatory headwinds for Robinhood -- a potential ban by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on payment-for-order-flow (PFOF) trades -- could finally be dissipating. According to several recent media reports, the SEC will stop short of banning all PFOF trades, but it could still take unspecified steps to limit their profitability.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
