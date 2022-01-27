|
Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now?
The Nasdaq index has fallen into correction territory over the past week, falling over 11% year to date. The Nasdaq is primarily made up of high-growth technology companies, and these types of companies have been crushed not only in 2022 but over the past three months. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is one of these tech stocks, and it has one of the leading video games for younger users. Like many other tech companies, Roblox has been crushed recently, falling 31% in 2022 alone and over 47% from its all-time high. Does this major price discount give investors like you and me a great buying opportunity, or should investors shy away from Roblox stock? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
