Is Roblox Stock Going to $56? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Investors looking for bargains might want to turn their attention to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX).Shares of the company behind the user-centric gaming platform fell by about 20% after management relayed some news that disappointed most Wall Street analysts.Bucking the trend, BMO Capital's Brian Pitz expects strong profit growth in the quarters ahead, despite a lowered outlook for quarterly bookings for the rest of 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel