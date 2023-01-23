|
23.01.2023 14:15:00
Is Roblox Turning Itself Into the Next Great Internet Platform?
Even though it has been around now for decades, the internet is still a young and immature industry. There is constant disruption taking place across various internet sectors. Google disrupted Yahoo! in search engines, Facebook disrupted MySpace and now looks to be getting taken over by Instagram and TikTok, and the cloud disrupted on-premise IT providers -- and there are plenty more examples to be had.Looking at the long-term performance of these internet giants, it clearly can be incredibly profitable to invest in them early. One business looking to disrupt the current internet landscape now is Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). Let's see if this kid-friendly gaming service can build itself into the next great internet giant and become one of the best-performing stocks of this decade. Roblox is a unique service. In a broad sense, you could define it as a gaming company, but Roblox itself doesn't actually publish any games. Instead, third-party developers build games and social experiences for the millions of Roblox users. Think of it like YouTube but for online gaming, where Roblox builds development tools so studios can build games for the growing library of content on the Roblox platform. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robloxmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Robloxmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Roblox
|35,79
|1,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannung vor Höhepunkten der Berichtssaison: ATX im Plus -- DAX tendiert seitwärts -- Wall Street fester -- Nikkei schließt deutlich fester - Chinas Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt startet mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt um die Nulllinie. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich aufwärts. An der Wall Street geht es am Montag bergauf. Die chinesischen Märkten sind feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.