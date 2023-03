Is Roche a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Swiss healthcare company Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) doesn't trade on the NYSE or NASDAQ , so the company is sometimes overlooked considering its size, scope and consistent revenue growth.Roche, with its roughly 140,000 employees, has increased revenue by 36% over the past 10 years and annual earnings per share (EPS) by 27% in that period.Continue reading