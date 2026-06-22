Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.06.2026 18:00:00
Is Rocket Lab Stock a Buy After the SpaceX IPO?
Space Exploration Technologies, commonly known as SpaceX, went public on June 12, and the stock has already rocketed higher, reaching north of $200 before retreating somewhat.You might think a rising tide would lift all (space) boats, but it hasn't. Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), another industry player, are down about 6.6% from where it closed the day before SpaceX started trading.So, with all the hype around SpaceX and Rocket Lab's drop, is now the time to jump in?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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