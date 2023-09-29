|
29.09.2023 13:11:00
Is Roku a Buy?
Media-streaming technology veteran Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) crashed hard in 2022 and started a respectable rebound in 2023. But you can't call it a full recovery -- Roku's stock price is still down by 79% in two years.Many investors wonder whether Roku is a strong buy at these prices -- or perhaps it's down in the dumps for good reason. I don't want to keep you in the dark much longer, so let me just tell you why I think the Roku bulls have the right idea.Roku's formerly soaring stock started to slide in the summer of 2021. Many investors saw the company as a direct beneficiary of the coronavirus lockup era, where remote work and online entertainment could do no wrong. That dark conclusion gained some real-world support when Roku's user engagement fell in an otherwise strong second quarter of 2021.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.23
|NASDAQ-Titel Roku-Aktie klettert kräftig: Roku will rund ein Zehntel seiner Stellen streichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: Roku zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Hey Roku Investors: Celebrate the Price Hikes (MotleyFool)
|
18.07.23
|2 Things the Smart Investors Know About Roku Stock (MotleyFool)
|
17.07.23
|Expert Ratings for Roku (Benzinga)
|
16.07.23
|Surprise! Connected TV Is Dominating Global Advertising. That's Great News for The Trade Desk and Roku. (MotleyFool)
|
14.07.23
|Why Roku Stock Soared This Week (MotleyFool)
|
13.07.23
|Why Roku Stock Has Already Surged 87% This Year (MotleyFool)