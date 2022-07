Is Roku Done? Think Again.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), a leading streaming platform, have been absolutely hammered over the past 12 months. That sharp decline may make some investors automatically assume there must be something wrong with Roku's business. Jumping to that conclusion by simply looking at the stock chart -- without considering Roku's business performance and the broader context of the environment in which Roku is currently operating -- may, however, turn out to be a big mistake. Let's see why. With its comprehensive ecosystem of Roku TV, streaming devices, and the Roku operating system, Roku has pioneered a convenient way for users to aggregate and access their favorite shows and movies from a variety of content providers. The past 12 months, however, have presented an unfriendly environment for Roku's business, and topping the list of issues is the broken global supply chain: Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading