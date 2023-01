Is Roku Ready to Defend Itself From the Upcoming YouTube Onslaught?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The largest development in entertainment over the last decade-plus has been the transition from traditional formats like cable television or movie theaters to internet-enabled services. A growing share of audiences is watching TV and movies today through internet-connected televisions, otherwise known as CTV. Advertising budgets are following those eyeballs to new platforms with industry analysts expecting CTV advertising to grow almost 15% in 2023 compared to 2022. YouTube -- owned by technology giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- is one of the companies trying to grow its revenue from this advertising transition, and it has recently made some new announcements to win a larger chunk of the CTV market. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), one of the largest CTV operating systems in the world, has been a beneficiary of the internet-connected transition but is now coming under increasing pressure from these large technology competitors like YouTube.Does Roku have what it takes to defend itself from this coming onslaught of new offerings from YouTube? Let's take a look. Continue reading