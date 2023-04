Is Roku Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Holders of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock have been on a wild ride since the start of the pandemic. The streaming video stock's returns since early 2020 at one point shot above 300% as its platform gained millions of new users. Stock returns turned lower lately, though, thanks to declining advertising sales. Shares are down over 40% since mid-April, 2022. But is Wall Street overreacting to a temporary growth hangover, or does Roku really have a fundamentally weaker business today?Just like its streaming video peers Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Disney (NYSE: DIS), Roku aims to boost its user base and engagement levels over time. It succeeded on that score in 2022, adding 10 million new users to push its active account base to 70 million. Streaming hours jumped to 87 billion from 71 billion in 2021.Continue reading