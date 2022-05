Is Roku Stock a Buy After Q1 Earnings?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be going over Roku 's (NASDAQ: ROKU) Q1 earnings report and call. Roku keeps showing why it's the No. 1 streaming service in the US. The competition (Amazon, Google, Apple) will have a hard time catching up. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 28, 2022. The video was published on April 29, 2022.Continue reading