Is Roku Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As many longtime Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders painfully know, the leading global streaming and connected TV company has seen its stock decline by more than 70% since July of last year. Though the company has posted stellar growth numbers over the last few years, the recent sell-off in high-growth stocks generally appears to have taken Roku with it. But with the company's stock now sitting well below even its pre-pandemic highs, it raises the question of whether or not now is an opportune time to pick up some shares. Let's take a look. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading