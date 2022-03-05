|
05.03.2022 12:31:00
Is Roku Stock a Buy Now?
As many longtime Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders painfully know, the leading global streaming and connected TV company has seen its stock decline by more than 70% since July of last year. Though the company has posted stellar growth numbers over the last few years, the recent sell-off in high-growth stocks generally appears to have taken Roku with it. But with the company's stock now sitting well below even its pre-pandemic highs, it raises the question of whether or not now is an opportune time to pick up some shares. Let's take a look. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!